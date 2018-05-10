BT to axe 13,000 jobs and leave London HQ

BT is to axe around 13,000 jobs over three years as the telecoms giant aims to cut costs.

The company said the job losses would mainly affect back office and middle management roles.

There are also plans to exit the BT headquarters in central London.

It comes as BT looks to cut costs by around £1.5 billion by the third year of its revamped strategic plan.

The telecoms firm added that it would be hiring around 6,000 new employees "to support network deployment and customer service".