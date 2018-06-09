Brindley Healthcare sizing up €25m expansion drive

By Geoff Percival[/b[

Privately-owned nursing home group Brindley Healthcare is looking at opening a number of additional homes in the next 18 months as part of a €25m expansion drive.

The Co Donegal-based company has announced the acquisition of Ashley Lodge, in Co Kildare, for an undisclosed sum.

The company now operates seven homes the company operates in counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kildare has 400 nursing home beds under its care.

Brindley is looking to expand its number of beds to 1,000 by the end of 2019. Founder and chief executive Amanda Torrens said that growth will come about through a mix of further acquisitions and new builds.

The company is in talks with parties regarding potential acquisitions and has secured €25m in new lending from Ulster Bank to fund its short-term expansion plan.

Ms Torrens said the company is planning up to the end of 2019 at present and will only have an idea on expansion during the second half of next year.

“We are proud of the important role we play in the lives of our residents and their families and we take this role very seriously.

“Our acquisition of Ashley Lodge, in Kildare, is the next step in our ambitious growth plans and we are delighted to have the support of Ulster Bank as we seek to expand further to meet the needs of those in residential care,” Ms Torrens said.

Brindley aims to become one of Ireland’s largest healthcare service companies and has appointed former HSA chief Tom Beegan and former Bord Altranais/ Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland boss Noel Daly to its board of directors.