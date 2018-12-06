'Breaking down the barriers to e-commerce' - MEP welcomes new geoblocking rules

Irish people are now able to shop online without unjustified geoblocking wherever they are in the EU, according to new rules that came into force this week.

Geoblocking is the practice of using territorial licensing restrictions in online and offline transactions of physical goods and the provision of electronic services. It stops customers in one country from accessing websites in other countries.

Speaking on the new rules on geoblocking, MEP Deirdre Clune said: “At the European Parliament recently we met to take stock of the progress made in breaking down the barriers to e-commerce in the EU and discuss next opportunities and challenges.

MEP Deirdre Clune

"Europeans can now shop online without unjustified geoblocking wherever they are in the EU. Citizens will be able to compare parcel delivery costs more easily and benefit from more affordable prices for cross-border parcel delivery.”

MEP Clune urged Irish businesses to make the most of their online presence, noting that an effective online presence is critical to maximisng profits:

“We are living in a digital age and it is so important with the amount of competition in the market now that retailers ensure they have an effective online offering. The figures show that Irish consumers are spending a lot of money online and with the festive season now in full swing it is vital that retailers ensure they are fully prepared," she said.