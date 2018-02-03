Boston Scientific is Cork 2018 victor

By Pádraig Hoare

Boston Scientific Cork has been named ‘Cork Company of the Year, 2018’ at the Cork Chamber annual dinner. The company employs 890 people in Cork, as well as thousands more around the country.

The Cork Chamber Awards, which are partnered by the Irish Examiner and run in association with Vodafone Ireland, involve a four-month judging process.

In Cork, Boston Scientific manufactures a wide range of products for its four divisions — peripheral interventions, endoscopy, interventional cardiology, and urology and pelvic health.

The firm will soon celebrate 21 years in the city.

According to the company, seven patients a minute are treated with products shipped by Boston Scientific Cork. Vice-president of operations, Sean Gayer, said Boston Scientific was delighted to win the award.

“This is a fantastic recognition for the entire Boston Scientific team at Model Farm Road. It is an honour to be considered in the same light as previous finalists, who have inspired business excellence in our community,” he said. Boston Scientific was named as the winner in the corporate category, as well as overall winner.

The ‘Cork Emerging Company of the Year’ title was awarded to EviView, which provides smart analytics software for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The award of ‘Cork SME Company of the Year’ was secured by Spearline, which provides a leading automated monitoring system to clients to manage their global telecoms needs.

‘Cork Large Company of the Year’ was won by Teamwork.com, which provides a range of operations to help run the businesses of 20,000 customers across 183 international companies.

President of Cork Chamber, Bill O’Connell, said the 2018 victors join the winners from the last 20 years.

“The legacy, longevity, and prestige of these awards are renowned and coveted within the business community. It has been a fantastic journey for all of us on the judging panel, over the last few months, getting to meet diverse businesses and hearing more about fascinating companies, who are doing great things in Cork; in particular, their CSR, diversity, and inclusivity programmes. We would like to thank our long-standing award partners, Vodafone, and our media partners, the Irish Examiner, who further amplify these awards.”

Leo O’Leary, of Vodafone Ireland, said the winners came at an exciting time in Cork’s history. “The future is exciting for Cork city and county, and I am excited to watch the city grow and thrive into the future,” he said.

