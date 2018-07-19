Bosses being told to tell staff about a rise in the minimum wage
Bosses are being told to tell their staff about a rise in the minimum wage.
The Government's Low Pay Commission wants signs put up in workplaces informing employees they should be paid at least €9.80 an hour.
The 25% increase will kick in next January.
The Chair of the Low Pay Commission is Donal De Búitleir - he says the conditions are right for a pay rise.
He said:
"What we are trying to do is balance the needs of competitiveness with the needs to improve the living standards of people."
