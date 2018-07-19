Bosses being told to tell staff about a rise in the minimum wage

Bosses are being told to tell their staff about a rise in the minimum wage.

The Government's Low Pay Commission wants signs put up in workplaces informing employees they should be paid at least €9.80 an hour.

The 25% increase will kick in next January.

The Chair of the Low Pay Commission is Donal De Búitleir - he says the conditions are right for a pay rise.

He said:

The economy is doing extremely well. The recovery which began initially in Dublin is now spreading throughout the country. There were 61,000 extra jobs created last year.

"What we are trying to do is balance the needs of competitiveness with the needs to improve the living standards of people."

