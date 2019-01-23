BOI warn against fraudulent calls and emails

Bank of Ireland has warned customers not to engage with suspicious calls and emails pretending to be from the bank.

We're aware that a fraudster is making calls & sending emails claiming to be from BOI. If you receive a call on foot of a tweet to us & want to check it’s genuine please DM us. Never disclose your full log in details for your business/personal account. https://t.co/PhRXPbhisi — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) January 23, 2019

The bank is advising customers to double check the communication is genuine and if unsure, to contact the bank directly.

It also said that the fraudulent calls and emails can sometimes happen after a consumer interacts with the bank's social media pages on Twitter or Facebook.

The bank warned:

"No matter what story you are told, never give away your passwords or your personal or banking details, and never transfer money out of your account to a new or ‘safe’ account.

"Never disclose your full log in details for your business/personal account."