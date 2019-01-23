BOI warn against fraudulent calls and emails

Bank of Ireland has warned customers not to engage with suspicious calls and emails pretending to be from the bank.

The bank is advising customers to double check the communication is genuine and if unsure, to contact the bank directly.

It also said that the fraudulent calls and emails can sometimes happen after a consumer interacts with the bank's social media pages on Twitter or Facebook.

The bank warned:

"No matter what story you are told, never give away your passwords or your personal or banking details, and never transfer money out of your account to a new or ‘safe’ account.

"Never disclose your full log in details for your business/personal account."

