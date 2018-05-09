BMW recalls more than 300,000 vehicles in the UK over stalling risk

BMW is extending a recall of its cars in the UK after it was found that vehicles could cut out completely while being driven.

The German automaker is recalling 312,000 of its vehicles - including the BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, Z4 and X1 petrol and diesel models.

The recalled models were made between March 2007 and August 2011, the BBC are reporting.

The BBC Watchdog found that the electrical fault, which caused brake lights to fail and resulted in vehicles stalling, has found that the fault could affect a greater number of cars.

BMW initially recalled 36,410 petrol cars last year over safety issues.