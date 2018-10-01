BMW invests €37m in Irish market

Pádraig Hoare

BMW Group Ireland has said it will inject €37m across its operations in the Republic as it pushes its electric vehicle sub-brand, the BMW i.

The German giant’s Irish arm said it will be creating 120 new jobs over the course of 18 months, and the BMW i brand “will now become an integral part of all Irish retailers’ operations” to sell and service the group’s current and future range of electrified vehicles.

Vehicles in the range include the BMW i3, BMW i8, a range of plug-in hybrid vehicles as well as the forthcoming BMW iX3 and the Mini Electric.

BMW i was founded in 2011 and is responsible for the design and manufacture of plug-in electric vehicle.

Managing director of BMW Group Ireland, Paulo Alves said: “We were the first premium brand to make a clear commitment to electric mobility, we currently have the widest range with nine electrified vehicles and this will grow to 25 models by 2025.

“The expansion of BMW i operations and the significant financial investments by our Irish retail network is a clear commitment to meet the future demands of our customers. It means that we are well positioned to capitalise on our ground-breaking efforts to transform individual mobility in line with BMW Group’s overall global strategy.”

BMW said Frank Keane will substantially expand its sales and service retail centres at Naas Road and Blackrock in South Dublin, as well as increasing its footprint via the acquisition of an adjacent premises at its Naas Road location.

Colm Quinn will be expanding operations with the opening of two new sales and service retail centres in Sligo and in Drogheda, while Joe Duffy will move to a brand new sales and service centre in Charlestown, adjacent to its current North Road facility.

One of Dublin’s best-known BMW dealerships, Murphy and Gunn in Milltown, Dublin said last month it was to close after losing its deal with the German automaker, having ran a dealership for 50 years.

In May, BMW Ireland said more than 10,000 vehicles were being recalled after a potential electrical fault was noted in a number of its models. More than 310,000 were recalled in the UK.