Bluebird Care announces 450 jobs all around the country
Up to 450 new jobs are to be created by homecare providers Bluebird Care.
It says staff will be needed nationwide over the next 12 months after they secured tenders to provide care in all nine Community Healthcare Organisations across the country.
The jobs will range from Clinical Nurse Managers to Care Assistants.
The firm has recorded growth of 20% in its annual reports.
Managing Director of Bluebird Care, Brian MacGoey, said: “We are now inviting all interested and qualified persons to attend their nearest open day, details can be found on Bluebirdcare.ie, or to drop into your local Bluebird office.”
- Recruitment Locations - number of jobs available
- Louth, Cavan and Monaghan - 20
- Donegal and Leitrim - 8
- Longford, Roscommon and Westmeath - 10
- Meath - 20
- Dublin West - 30
- Laois & Offaly - 20
- Kildare - 30
- Tipperary and East Cork - 10
- Cork North & South Lee - 30
- Kerry - 20
- Limerick - 25
- Clare - 20
- Kilkenny, Carlow and Waterford - 15
- Wexford - 25
- Dublin North - 15
- Dublin North East - 20
- Dublin South - 10
- Wicklow & Dublin South East - 25
- Dublin South West - 20
- Sligo and Mayo - 20
- Galway - 22
