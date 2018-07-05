Biotech firm to create 150 jobs in Sligo

A biotech company is expected to crease up to 150 jobs in Sligo over five years.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation announced plans to establish a facility producing a range of innovative animal health vaccines on the IDA Ireland Finisklin Business Park.

The project is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Phibro develops, manufactures and markets a broad line of animal health and nutrition products for poultry, swine, cattle, dairy and aquaculture customers around the globe.

The company had $764 million in annual sales in over 65 countries during its most recent fiscal year and employs over 1,400 people globally.

The Sligo plant will be the company’s first biologicals manufacturing location in Europe and will allow Phibro to expand its presence in Europe.

The new manufacturing facility will initially focus on producing Phibro’s innovative line of vaccines for the treatment of a range of poultry diseases for sales globally. In the future, Phibro expects to expand production to include vaccines for livestock and aquaculture.

"This significant investment by Phibro is a great vote of confidence in Sligo, and will offer even more opportunities for local residents and communities to grow and thrive," said Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD.

It further strengthens Ireland’s Life Sciences capability in the North West and builds on a series of new IDA projects announced for Sligo and elsewhere in the region over recent times.

"The Government is tirelessly working to achieve job creation in locations which are away from the main cities, and this new biotech facility in Sligo is testament that the policy is working."

The new roles will include management, quality analysis, quality control, regulatory, engineering, operators and maintenance staff. For more information on the new roles, email hr.sligo@pahc.com.

While not immediately material to Phibro’s business, the company believes Sligo-produced products will meaningfully contribute to financial results over the next three to five years.

"This announcement of a new company into Ireland, which is a global leader in diversified animal health and nutrition, is great news for Sligo and the North West Region," said IDA Ireland’s Executive Director Mary Buckley.

IDA is committed to winning investments for regional locations across Ireland and the North West Border Region is a key area of focus for us. The 150 jobs being created by Phibro will significantly benefit the regional economy.

Digital Desk