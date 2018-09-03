Biopharmaceutical company to create 51 jobs in Cork with €37m investment

Biopharmaceutical firm BioMarin International Ltd has announced a €37m investment in its plant in Co. Cork.

The Drug Product Filling Project investment is expected to create 51 jobs at its facility in Shanbally, with around 100 jobs created during construction of the new site. It will bring to more than 400 the number of people working at the company in Co. Cork.

The company opened its Cork plant seven years ago with annother 55 people based in Dublin and more than 2,600 employees around the world.

BioMarin's plant in Shanbally, Co. Cork.

BioMarin, which manufactures drugs for rare genetic diseases which mainly affect children, has seven approved products which are the only drugs available for the diseases they treat.

Speaking at the event, An Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: “Today’s announcement is an exciting development for BioMarin, a company which has thrived in the Cork biopharmaceutical cluster.

This investment will not only bring opportunities for regional employment but also positive knock-on effects for the local economy.”

BioMarin's Executive Vice-President, Robert Baffi, said: “The introduction of fill-finish capacity at Shanbally provides for fully integrated manufacturing from bulk to drug product onsite.

"During our seven years of operations at Shanbally we have seen tremendous growth at the site. This expansion assures that an increasing amount of our commercial products will be manufactured at the site.”