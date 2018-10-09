Beer businesses in dispute after top brewer locked out of shared premises, court told

Ann O'Loughlin

An award-winning brewer has been "locked out" and banished from the premises where his company manufactures its craft beers, the High Court has heard.

Alex Lawes, who has twice been named 'Best Brewer in Ireland,' along with his business partner Alan Wolfe, established Whiplash Beer Limited in 2016 and produce and sell craft beers, which had won several awards.

Whiplash operates out of a shared facility in Co Wicklow, which is owned by another unrelated microbrewery The Dublin Larger Company Limited, trading as Larkins Brewing Company at Renmore Business Park, Kilcoole Co Wicklow.

Both companies brew and package their respective beers at the premises which contains several vats, before it is distributed.

Rory Kennedy Bl for Whiplash told the High Court today that several issues have arisen between the firms resulting in a breakdown of relations between the parties.

Counsel said the defendant firm, which is a family-owned business, informed his client that Mr Lawes, whose presence and expertise is essential for the company, was "banned" from the brewery.

Mr Lawes' access to the brewery premises was 24 hours a day and this was guaranteed under the contract they had entered into in regards to Whiplash's use of the premises, counsel said.

Counsel said Mr Lawes was accused of being a bully by the defendant, which he said was strongly denied.

Counsel said his client was also informed by the defendant that it would have to find another place to brew and that their contract was being terminated.

Counsel said that this decision was in breach of the contract entered into between the two parties and that Whiplash must leave the premises by December 21 next.

The contract, counsel said, has another two years to run.

Counsel said Whiplash has sought to find alternative premises but cannot move immediately and has offered to leave by the end of March 2019.

As a result of Mr Lawes being "locked out", Whiplash has brought proceedings against The Dublin Larger Company and secured an interim injunction preventing the defendant firm from interfering with their business.

Counsel said the defendant's actions have created uncertainty over their business and say that Mr Lawes banishment from the brewery has put their award-winning and highly rated brewing business at risk of collapse.

The injunction also prevents the defendant company from interfering with or preventing anyone from Whiplash entering into the shared premises.

The injunction was granted, on an ex parte basis, by Ms Justice Caroline Costello. The case will come back before the court on Thursday.