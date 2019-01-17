BBC’s first female Deputy Director General to step down

The first female Deputy Director General of the BBC has announced she will be stepping down.

Anne Bulford has been praised for her innovations at the BBC, and said it was an “honour” to be the first woman to achieve her role at the broadcaster.

Director General Tony Hall hailed her as an “inspirational leader”, who helped changed BBC working practices.

Bulford will leave the BBC after six years as Mr Hall’s deputy.

Deputy Director-General Anne Bulford has decided to leave the BBC in the spring to pursue a portfolio of non-executive roles: https://t.co/mVdRKUJT8U pic.twitter.com/dbCqcutuVo — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 17, 2019

She said: “It’s been an honour to be the first woman Deputy Director General of the BBC and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved since 2013.

“The BBC is an amazing organisation, with so many talented people. I feel I’m leaving the BBC in a stronger position and I’d like to thank Tony, my colleagues and especially all my teams for their contribution and hard work.”

Mr Hall has praised his departing colleague for her work in transforming the HR, finances, legal, and technological practices of the BBC and handling a daunting portfolio of responsibilities.

He said: “Anne has been an inspirational leader. She has brought real insight and determination in bringing change to the BBC. Her achievements at the BBC are many – she has ensured the BBC continues to innovate and deliver hugely popular services to the public.

“She has vastly improved the BBC’s efficiency to industry leading levels. She has led a transformation in the BBC’s working practices.

“Anne leaves the BBC a stronger organisation than the one she joined six years ago.

“She has been a first class colleague and an absolute pleasure to work with. I wish her every success for the future.”

Bulford is set to pursue non-executive roles outside the BBC.

- Press Association