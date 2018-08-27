Bank of Ireland's Consumer Pulse sees slight fall

Consumers are feeling less positive about their finances this month, according to Bank of Ireland's Consumer Pulse.

The bank's index came in at 96.0 in August, down 1.8 on last month's reading.

Consumers are showing concerns over Brexit but are slightly more upbeat about buying, with the summer sales in full swing.

Four in 10 consider it a good time to purchase big-ticket items such as furniture and electrical goods, compared with 39% in July.