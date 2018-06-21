Bank of Ireland investigating debit card issue

Bank of Ireland says it is aware some customers are having problems using debit cards and ATMs.

There are intermittent problems with transactions but credit cards do not appear to be affected.

The bank says it is investigating the problem and has apologised for the inconvenience.

We are aware some customers are having intermittent issues with debit card point of sale and ATM transactions. Credit cards should be working. We are investigating this and will provide an update asap. Apologies for any inconvenience. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) June 21, 2018

Digital Desk