Bank of Ireland investigating debit card issue

Back to Bank of Ireland Business Home

Bank of Ireland says it is aware some customers are having problems using debit cards and ATMs.

There are intermittent problems with transactions but credit cards do not appear to be affected.

The bank says it is investigating the problem and has apologised for the inconvenience.

More to follow.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Bank of Ireland, Debit cards

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Business

World Markets