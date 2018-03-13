Bank of Ireland index shows Ireland is a nation of savers rather than investors

We are still a nation of savers rather than investors, according to the Bank of Ireland.

Bank of Ireland's Investment Index rose slightly in February to 101, but the Savings Index remained steady at 103, and showed half of us are regular savers.

The research also asked whether people would save or invest a windfall of €10,000.

Tom McCabe from Bank of Ireland says there was one clear answer.

He said: "When we asked people that question, 76% of people said that they would consider saving it and just over one third said they would consider investing some or all of it.

"That's more evidence of the fact that we seem to be more a nation of savers rather than investors."