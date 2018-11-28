Bank of England warns of soaring inflation and interest rates in event of no-deal Brexit

The Bank of England has warned the pound would crash, inflation will soar and interest rates would have to rise in the event of a no-deal disorderly Brexit.

In the event of a disorderly no deal, no transition Brexit, Britain's GDP could fall by 8% from its level in the first quarter of 2019, according to analysis of a worst case scenario by the Bank.

The unemployment rate in the UK would rise 7.5% and inflation would surge 6.5%. House prices are forecast to decline 30%, while commercial property prices are set to fall 48%.

The pound would fall by 25% to less than parity against both the US dollar and the euro.

In the event of a disruptive Brexit, where there is no change to border trade or financial markets, GDP may fall 3% from its level in the first quarter in 2019.

In this scenario, the unemployment rate will hit 5.75% and inflation rises to 4.25%.

House prices will decline by 14% and commercial property prices would fall by 27%. The pound would fall by 15% against the US dollar to 1.10.

However, major British banks have "levels of capital and liquidity to withstand even a severe economic shock that could be associated with a disorderly Brexit", the Bank concluded from tests of banks' financial resilience.

Britain's banking system is "strong enough to continue to serve UK households and businesses even in the event of a disorderly Brexit", the Bank said.

