Balfour Beatty secure deal to build transport system at LAX

Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has clinched a $1.95bn contract through a joint venture that will design, build, finance, operate and maintain a 2.25-mile above-ground airport transport system at Los Angeles International Airport.

Members of the LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) joint venture include Balfour Beatty, Fluor Corporation, Flatiron West and Dragados USA.

The project marks Balfour Beatty Investment's "first major public-private partnership in the US civil infrastructure market", the company said in a market announcement.

Balfour Beatty Group chief executive Leo Quinn said: "This award at LAX, one of the world's busiest airports, recognises our expertise and track record for delivering critical transportation infrastructure."