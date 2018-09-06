BA probes theft of customers’ financial details from website and mobile app

British Airways has notified the police after the theft of customer data from its website and mobile app.

The airline said the personal and financial details of customers who made bookings on its website or app from 10.58pm on August 21 until 9.45pm on September 5 had been compromised.

Around 380,000 payment cards were compromised.

We are investigating the theft of customer data from our website and our mobile app, as a matter of urgency. For more information, please click the following link:https://t.co/2dMgjw1p4r — British Airways (@British_Airways) September 6, 2018

BA said the stolen data did not include travel or passport details, adding that it was investigating the security breach as a matter of urgency.

The company said the breach had been resolved and the website was now working normally.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and chief executive, said: “We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers’ data very seriously.”

The company said it is communicating with affected customers and advised anyone who believed they may have been affected to contact their banks or credit card providers.

- Press Association