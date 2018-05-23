Avoca opens store at Dublin Airport

Irish retailer Avoca has opened a store at Dublin Airport.

The shop is based in Terminal 2.

The new store stocks lambswool and cashmere throws, soft goods, ceramics and a selection of foods.

We've been keeping a little secret... from today, you can shop a selection of the wonderful world of #Avoca at #Dublin Airport! Next time you're off on your jollies and are wandering through Terminal 2, we hope you'll come pay us a visit. @TheLoopDutyFree @DublinAirport pic.twitter.com/71VufYGVMz