Avanade launches in Ireland with plans to create 100 new jobs

Avanade has announced the launch of its business in Ireland.

Graham Healy, former managing director in the Accenture Health and Public Service operating group, has been appointed to lead the team.

Established by Accenture and Microsoft in 2000, Avanade today has 30,000+ professionals who provide digital, IT and advisory services to clients all over the world across a range of industries including retail, banking and healthcare.

Avanade’s presence in Dublin’s Grand Canal Square represents the 24th location in the company’s expanding global footprint.

“The digital world is changing the way organizations engage with their customers and their employees,” said Darren Hardman, President, Europe, and UK & I General Manager.

With demand across Europe for Microsoft growing fast, I’m delighted that we’re able to help clients in Ireland tap into the benefits of cloud and digital technologies.

Newly appointed country manager Graham Healy said: “I’m truly excited about taking the helm at Avanade Ireland. We have a tremendous opportunity to bring the most innovative thinking and capabilities to our clients. Longer term, my goal is to position Avanade as the leading digital innovator in Ireland.”

Alastair Blair, Country Managing Director for Accenture Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Avanade to Ireland. Our clients are constantly looking for new ways to understand and serve their customers and to create new markets and products.

"Together Avanade, Accenture and Microsoft can help companies to harness the power of the cloud and artificial intelligence to drive their digital strategies forward.”

Aisling Curtis, Commercial Director, Microsoft Ireland added: “Microsoft’s partnership with Accenture through Avanade has been a huge success story worldwide. Establishing Avanade in Ireland will help to empower and digitally transform our customers, the way they work, and the experiences they provide for their customers.”

Avanade is interested in recruiting people who have a passion for Microsoft technologies and whose skills reflect market trends.

Right now, for Avanade, areas like CRM, Digital, Cloud and AI are of particular interest. IT specialists with these skills are encouraged to visit www.avanade.ie to check for open roles.

Avanade Ireland will initially share an office with Accenture at Grand Canal Square, Dublin.

- Digital Desk