Australian healthcare company creates 10 jobs as EMEA base opens in Cork

HealthKit has opened its EMEA office in Cork today creating 10 new high-level jobs over the next nine months.

The global cloud-based healthcare management platform expects to double its Cork-based team over the next 18 months.

HealthKit EMEA Expansion Team Lead, Michael Malone, the Australian Ambassador to Ireland, Richard Andrews ,HealthKit co-founder and co-CEO, Alison Hardacre and An Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney TD. Pic: Gerard McCarthy

The Australian company is investing in its support and marketing expansion team in Cork with the technical developement team to come online within six to 12 months.

"After two years of preparation, we are delighted to launch our first overseas office in Ireland," said CEO and co-founder Alison Hardacre.

Cork’s growing reputation as a health and tech hub, the support from organisations such as the IDA and Cork Chamber of Commerce, the high quality of educated talent, and proximity to international transport links means it is the most attractive choice.

"Today’s gigabit broadband network announcement further strengthens the city’s world-leading community infrastructure and reaffirms our decision to build our EMEA expansion from Cork."

The official launch of the new office was attended by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney and Australian Ambassador Richard Andrews.

"It is fantastic to see a successful, dynamic Australian company such as HealthKit opening their EMEA office in Cork," said Mr Coveney.

"There are huge opportunities in Cork for companies who are looking to scale and build into Europe and the wider EMEA."

HealthKit is currently experiencing growth between 1% and 5% every week and the new Cork office is expected to play an important role in this growth going forward.

