Audi gears up for AGM with fresh emissions scandal

By Christoph Rauwald and Birgit Jennen

Volkswagen’s Audi unit has suspended deliveries of some of its most popular cars after informing German authorities of irregularities in emissions systems, embroiling the luxury brand further in the carmaker’s diesel scandal.

An internal review revealed abnormalities in the engine-management software of current A6 and A7 models with V-6 diesel motors, Audi said.

That prompted a halt in deliveries pending an inquiry by regulators in Germany as well as Luxembourg, where the models were certified.

The inquiry Volkswagen shares down nearly 2% at one point yesterday. It affects about 60,000 vehicles worldwide, including 33,000 in Germany, says Germany’s Transport Ministry.

The problem relates to diesel engines with the latest Euro-6 standard, rather than older versions generally affected in the past.

The issue raises questions about Audi’s handling of emissions irregularities and will likely increase pressure on Rupert Stadler, the brand’s chief who has been a frequent target of criticism in the aftermath of the scandal.

Volkswagen owns 99.6% of the carmaker. It holds its annual shareholders meeting later today.

VW boss Herbert Diess has pledged to intensify compliance as the world’s largest carmaker wrestles with the fallout from the diesel-emissions scandal that was uncovered by US authorities in 2015.

Bloomberg