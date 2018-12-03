Ashford Studios hoping to strike 'lucky again' after conclusion of Vikings series

The owners of Ashford Studios in Co Wicklow are hoping that they “can strike lucky again” after the conclusion of filming of the ‘Vikings’ series at the studios.

New accounts show that the filming of the successful TV series helped Ashford Studios increase its profits last year by 32% to €2.1m.

The accounts show that the company recorded profits of €2.1m last year after enjoying profits of €1.596m in 2016.

In 2017, the cash pile at Ashford Studios increased from €2.37m to €4.65m.

The ‘wrap party’ for Season Six of ‘Vikings’ took place two weeks ago and a spokesman for Ashford Studios said yesterday: “All good things come to an end.”

All of the facilities of the studios have been used for the series since 2012 and the spokesman said:

We got very lucky with ‘Vikings’. It has been such a success. It has been a great experience. I can’t think of a negative. Everything clicked.

He said that the studio is in discussions to secure fresh work for Ashford Studios “and we are hoping that we can strike lucky again. We are expecting good news”.

The spokesman said that the studios was the equivalent of a ‘one-bedroomed hotel’ while 'Vikings' was filming as the studios didn’t have additional capacity to cater for another production.

He said: “We were not unhappy with that. Not at all, but our planned Phase Two expansion will give us critical mass.”

The studio currently has before An Bord Pleanála plans for the €90m studio extension.

Earlier this year, Wicklow Co Council gave the green light for the expansion plan by Ashford Studios where the proposal has the potential to create 1,500 movie related jobs and the plan includes four new film studios of 40,000 sq ft each, a TV studio, offices and support space.

However, two locals, Emily Olive Hill and Sharon Hughes lodged an appeal against Wicklow Co Council decision to grant planning permission with An Bord Pleanála.

In opposing the plan, an objection by the two lodged with Wicklow County Council claims that “the scale and mass of the proposed development is not in keeping with the rural character of the area”.