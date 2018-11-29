Around 300 jobs up for grabs in construction of Dublin Airport's new runway

Around 300 jobs are up for grabs at Dublin Airport, with the construction of its new North runway.

The project will also create hundreds more jobs in sub-supply firms offsite.

The Dublin Airport Authority is promoting local job opportunities linked with the project.

It has held an event as part of Empower's One Step Closer programme, which trains long-term jobseekers.

Irish firm Roadbridge and Spanish infrastructure company FCC Construccion were announced last month as the winners of the bid to build the 3.1km runway.

Groundworks will start in the New Year and construction of the new runway is due to be completed in early 2021.

The contract includes the construction of 306,000 square metres of runway and taxiways, and 6km of new internal airport roads, as well as installing new drainage and pollution controls, 7.5km of electrical cable, and more than 2,000 new runway and taxiway lights.

An artist's impression of the new runway.

DAA said it is mindful of the local community and that a sound insulation programme for homes that will be affected was already in place.

However, it will be seeking amendments to two conditions attached to the project, which would limit flights at the airport’s busiest time.

