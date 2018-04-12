Arnotts to receive €11m upgrade

Arnotts on Dublin's Henry Street is to get an €11m upgrade.

The city landmark will egt the fund injection from parent company Selfridges, with the northside department store set to be refurbised with an improvement to its IT systems.

The Irish Times reports that Arnotts will also open a new toy department soon, while it will collaborate with the Little Museum of Dublin for its 175th anniversary next month.

The Dublin Chamber of Commerce welcomed the investment, citing it as a "vote of confidence doe Dublin city centre".

The Chamber’s Head of Public Affairs Graeme McQueen said: “This investment is one in the eye for those who say that city centre retail has no future. This investment will ensure that Arnotts remains at the heart of Dublin city’s retail offering – as it has been for the past 175 years".

- Digital Desk