April saw increase in new car registrations

The total of new car registrations increased slightly for the month of April when compared to April 2017.

According to official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) the number of new car registrations in April 2018 went up by 3.33% on last year.

However, for the year to date new car registrations remain down 4.68% on the same period in 2017.

New Light Commercial Vehicle registrations (LCV) were up 6.51% (1,800) on April 2017 (1,690) and year to date are up 5.39% (14,323).

While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) are also up 4.74% for the month of April (243) compared to the same month last year (232) and are down 8.31% (1,158) year to date.

Imported Used Cars have increased 19.31% for April 2018 (8,649) when compared to April 2017 (7,249) and year to date are 11.74% (34,763) ahead of 2017 (31,111).

Carlow, Louth and Wexford are the only counties to see a rise in new car registrations in the first four months of the year.

SIMI Deputy Director General, Brian Cooke says that today's figures are broadly in line with expectations.

"The slight increases in all sectors for the month can be attributed somewhat to the extra working days in April 2018 compared to last year, as Easter fell in March," said Mr Cooke.

"Brexit continues to impact on business, as evidenced by the continued strong levels of used imports from the UK.

"Total new car registrations are projected to reach around 120,000 by the end of the year, a decline of 8.6% on 2017."

Digital Desk