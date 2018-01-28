Apple could face extra €9bn tax bill
Apple’s tax bill in Ireland could increase by an additional €9bn.
The tech giant already faces €13bn in back taxes and could be hit with an extra €9bn according to leading State tax experts.
The Sunday Business Post reports accountancy firms and business lobby groups are digging in against European proposals to increase disclosure obligations on tax affairs of multinational companies.
- Digital Desk
