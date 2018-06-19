Apple CEO Tim Cook in Cork to open new Hollyhill expansion

By Alan Healy

Apple boss Tim Cook is in Cork today to open an expansion to the company’s campus in Hollyhill and to address staff.

His visit to Cork is part of a trip to Apple’s operations in Europe.

Last night, Mr Cook met with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin.

Apple has been based in Cork for over 35 years and now directly employs 6,000 people here.

However, the company was forced to abandon plans to build a €850m data centre in Athenry in Galway due to planning delays.

The company's Irish team has doubled in size over the last five years and includes over 80 different nationalities.

Good meeting with @tim_cook of @Apple this evening at ⁦@merrionstreet⁩. He’s on to Cork next to open an extension to the facility there pic.twitter.com/XRBTHzNC2c — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) June 18, 2018

Since 2012, Apple has invested nearly €220m to develop their Hollyhill campus and have just expanded again with a new building that provides space for 1,400 employees.

“Apple is Cork’s largest private employer and we are proud that many of the team have been with us for decades,” the company said.

“Cork is also home to Apple’s only wholly owned manufacturing facility in the world. It provides 'configure-to-order' iMacs which are for customers across Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

This story originally appeared in the Evening Echo