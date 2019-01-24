Apple believes climate change will add €800m to its value
Apple has revealed that it believes climate change will boost iPhone sales.
The company said that more consumers will want their devices in order to help them survive severe extreme weather events.
It made the revelations in a submission to the Carbon Disclosure Project, a British group that asks corporations to report how they are tackling climate change.
The Times Ireland Edition reports that Apple believe the increased demand would add more than €800m to their value.
