Apartments and hotel development announced for Dublin
Irish Residential Properties Reit (Ires) has announced its plans to buy up to 164 apartments being developed in Dublin.
Ires signed a deal to buy part of the Tara Towers Hotel site with planning permission for 69 apartments.
The Tara Hotel is also to be demolished to make way for a new 4-star Maldron Hotel.
The hotel, which will cost €51m to build, will have 140 bedrooms, four meeting rooms, a bar and restaurant.
- Digital Desk
