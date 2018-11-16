Apartments and hotel development announced for Dublin

Irish Residential Properties Reit (Ires) has announced its plans to buy up to 164 apartments being developed in Dublin.

Ires signed a deal to buy part of the Tara Towers Hotel site with planning permission for 69 apartments.

The Tara Hotel is also to be demolished to make way for a new 4-star Maldron Hotel.

The hotel, which will cost €51m to build, will have 140 bedrooms, four meeting rooms, a bar and restaurant.

