Another 100 job losses because of collapse of Carillion

Back to Business Home

Another 101 workers have been made redundant as a result of the collapse of construction giant Carillion, taking the total so far to 930.

The Official Receiver said it had saved 2,250 jobs following the company's liquidation last month as work continues to review the firm's contracts.

The new job losses are among those directly employed by Carillion on public and private contracts across the country.

- PA
KEYWORDS: Carillion

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets