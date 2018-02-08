Another 100 job losses because of collapse of Carillion
Another 101 workers have been made redundant as a result of the collapse of construction giant Carillion, taking the total so far to 930.
The Official Receiver said it had saved 2,250 jobs following the company's liquidation last month as work continues to review the firm's contracts.
The new job losses are among those directly employed by Carillion on public and private contracts across the country.
- PA
