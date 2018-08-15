Analysis reveals 11% pay rise for company bosses compared to 2% for staff
15/08/2018 - 07:27:07Back to Business Home
Company bosses have seen their pay soar by 11% this year, compared with just 2% for full-time workers.
The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and the High Pay Centre looked at executives in FTSE100 companies.
Women make up 7% of those bosses, but they earn only 3.5% of total executive pay.
Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre, believes systems need to change.
He said: "The way executive pay is set is that you have a committee of other executives, a remuneration committee, who are very comfortable with these huge sums of money and who themselves benefit from a culture of very high pay."
Join the conversation - comment here