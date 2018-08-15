Analysis reveals 11% pay rise for company bosses compared to 2% for staff

Company bosses have seen their pay soar by 11% this year, compared with just 2% for full-time workers.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and the High Pay Centre looked at executives in FTSE100 companies.

Women make up 7% of those bosses, but they earn only 3.5% of total executive pay.

Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre, believes systems need to change.

He said: "The way executive pay is set is that you have a committee of other executives, a remuneration committee, who are very comfortable with these huge sums of money and who themselves benefit from a culture of very high pay."