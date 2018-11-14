An Post launch 'In-Flight' delivery options ahead of busy Christmas period

Black Friday is set to kick-off the busy festive period for online shopping and parcel delivery with An Post preparing for its busiest Christmas ever.

Due to ever-increasing levels of online shopping and Black Friday sales activity parcel volumes are expected to break records this year.

For many people, it can be difficult to arrange to be available to receive a parcel when it is delivered.

With this in mind, An Post has launched new 'In-Flight' delivery options which will allow shoppers to choose exactly when and where their parcels will be delivered.

The evening before the item is due to be delivered, customers will receive a text informing them and allowing them to choose from five delivery options if they will not be at home:

Delivery to a Safe Place (eg a porch or specific spot in the garden);

Delivery to a neighbour;

Delivery to an alternative address;

Delivery on a different day or

Click & Collect at any Post Office or specified collection point.

Customers can also track the parcel along its journey at anpost.com.

“It’s really simple to use and customers just love the flexibility to suit their schedule while remaining in full control of their parcel deliveries – all through their phone. And online retailers all want to offer this level of service to their shoppers”, explains Gilles Ferrandez, Commercial Director, An Post.

“We’ve invested in the technology and we’ll invest in further automation next year. We have the people, the fleet and the local address knowledge.

"We’ll deliver more than 5 million parcels between now and our Christmas dinner. Speedy, secure delivery is what customers want."

Digital Desk