An Bord Pleanála rejects plan to build Dublin's tallest building
22/03/2018 - 08:03:53Back to Business Home
A developer's plans to build Dublin's tallest building has been turned down.
Johnny Ronan had applied for permission to build a 22-storey hotel at Tara Street.
However, An Bord Pleanála has rejected the bid saying it would seriously detract from the character of the area including the views of the Custom House.
Chief planners went against their own inspector's report, which stated the "beautiful" building should go ahead.
Join the conversation - comment here