American Airlines announce summer flights Dallas-Dublin

American Airlines have announced a new summer service from Dallas to Dublin beginning next summer.

The new service will commence on June 6, 2019 and will see daily flights from Dublin to Dallas/Fort Worth airport running until September 28.

The move will help to boost tourism from the US market and offer more choice to prospective American visitors living in Texas, according to Tourism Ireland.

"Today’s announcement is more good news for tourism to the island of Ireland as we prepare for 2019," said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland.

"We already work very closely with American Airlines and we look forward to co-operating with them to maximise the promotion of this new service from Dallas.

"As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism.

"2018 looks set to be another record year for Irish tourism from North America, with the latest CSO figures showing more than 1 million arrivals from the United States and Canada during the first half of the year – an increase of +10.7% when compared to the same six-month period in 2017.

"Today’s announcement is really positive and augurs well for prospects for tourism from North America to Ireland in 2019 and beyond."

Digital Desk