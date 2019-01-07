Amazon overtakes Microsoft as most valuable US firm amid market turmoil

Amazon has eclipsed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly traded company in the US as a see-sawing stock market continues to reshuffle corporate America’s pecking order.

The shift occurred on Monday after Amazon’s shares rose 3% to close at $1,629.51 and lifted the e-commerce leader’s market value to $797bn.

Microsoft’s stock edged up by less than 1% to finish at $102.06, leaving the computer software maker’s value at $784bn.

- Press Association