Amazon announce 1,000 jobs in Dublin

Amazon has announced 1,000 new jobs in Dublin.

The tech giant is opening a new HQ for its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, on Burlington Road.

The company is looking for big data specialists, software and network engineers among other roles.

Country Leader for Ireland Mike Beary says recruitment is already underway.

He said: "In addition to opening our new headquarters building in Dublin today, we are excited to announce that we are adding 1,000 new highly skilled technology jobs for Amazon and Amazon Web Services in Ireland over the next two years.

"Already we have posted 200 jobs on our website and more will be posted there over the next few weeks and months."

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Amazon, Dublin

 

