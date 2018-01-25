Amazon Alexa and Amazon Echo devices now available to purchase in Ireland

Amazon have announced that Amazon Alexa and Amazon Echo devices are now available for Irish customers to purchase.

The all-new Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus can now be shipped to Ireland from Amazon.co.uk.

The devices come equipped with Irish broadcasting stations including RTÉ News and Dublin’s FM104 and services such as Irish Radioplayer and Ryanair.

Amazon Echo is designed around its users voice. The user asks the device for information, music, news and weather and is given an answer instantly.

Echo boasts far-field voice recognition to clearly hear the user from across the room.

Alexa is the brain that powers Echo and answers the questions, makes calls, sends messages, plays music, reads audiobooks, turns on and off the lights and gives news and weather updates

Additionally, Amazon has also expanded the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) and the Alexa Voice Service (AVS) to enable developers around the world to build voice experiences for Alexa customers in Ireland.

“The customer response to Alexa and Echo across the world has been incredibly positive, and we’re excited to make them available to customers in Ireland,” said Jorrit Van der Meulen, Vice President, Amazon Devices International.

“Customers can just ask Alexa to provide information, play music, make calls, send messages, and use thousands of skills—including locally-developed skills from developers including RTÉ, Irish Radioplayer, Ryanair and more.”

Customers in Ireland can order Amazon Echo from £89.99 (€103.28), Echo Plus for £139.99 (€160.66) and Echo Dot for £49.99 (€57.37) from Amazon.co.uk, with the option to pay in Euro at the checkout.

Developers can learn more about the Alexa Skills Kit and the Alexa Voice Service here.