Almost one-third of Irish women unhappy with work-life balance

Almost one-third of Irish women are unhappy with their work-life balance, new research has found.

30% of women admit that not having the right support prevents them from finding a balance between life at and outside of work, according to a survey carried out by Canderel.

The research found that almost half feel they could take on anything with the right work-life balance, while 48% feel that taking time for themselves helps to balance the various aspects of their lives.

551 women who work both inside and outside of the home participated in the study conducted by the sweetener company.

The research showed that women in Ireland are keen to find the balance in their lives. 32% confessed to feeling out of balance by taking too much on at once and not considering the impact of this on their own wellbeing.

A third of women are not convinced they are finding the balance, according to the study.

The research was carried out on behalf of Canderel by Teneo PSG.

