Almost 100 jobs at risk as Coast stores enter liquidation
A provisional liquidator has been appointed to the fashion and accessories chain Coast.
It employs 99 full and part-time staff in Ireland.
There are five stand-alone stores and 10 concession stands in the country.
Coast Stores Ireland is part of the UK-based Coast group of fashion outlets.
It has been reported that London-based Karen Millen has agreed to purchase Coast in the UK and is interested in acquiring Coast Stores Ireland's concession stands.
Digital Desk
