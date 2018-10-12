Almost 100 jobs at risk as Coast stores enter liquidation

A provisional liquidator has been appointed to the fashion and accessories chain Coast.

It employs 99 full and part-time staff in Ireland.

There are five stand-alone stores and 10 concession stands in the country.

Coast Stores Ireland is part of the UK-based Coast group of fashion outlets.

It has been reported that London-based Karen Millen has agreed to purchase Coast in the UK and is interested in acquiring Coast Stores Ireland's concession stands.

Digital Desk