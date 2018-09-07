All roads lead to East Cork for SECAD’s top quality jobs fair

Joe Dermody

Thirty of East Cork’s leading employers will be looking to meet prospective new employees at the free SECAD Jobs Fair in Midleton Park Hotel, from 10am to 1pm on Thursday, September 20.

A first of its kind, the employers will host one-to-one meetings with jobseekers. More than 75 job opportunities are on offer across a wide range covering engineering, coding, IT, hospitality and catering, tourism, project management, healthcare and retail.

Kieran Butler, SECAD, and Yvonne Kelleher, HR manager at Tecomet, promoting the free SECAD Jobs Fair in Midleton Park Hotel on Thursday, September 20. Picture: Diane Cusack

“We are very committed to growing our own talent,” said Yvonne Kelleher, HR manager with Tecomet in Midleton, an outsourced manufacturing company for medical device companies. “When we find the right people with the right attitude, we will help to develop their skills.

“We have a number of guys who came to us as production operators who we’ve helped go to UCC to train to be engineers. Similarly, we’ve people in health and safety who are continually upskilling.

“We’re currently looking to hire CMM programmers and CNC programmers. We’re also looking for people with manual skills.

“We’ll be developing new machinery. We’ve just started one new project, and we have a new product coming online, so we’ll be looking to fill new roles.”

Tecomet has experienced 15% growth this year. The company has grown from 80 staff four years ago to 140 this year. Headquartered in Massachusetts, USA, it has 17 sites globally.

Among other products and functions, the Midleton site is Tecomet’s global centre of excellence for the plastic cartilage used in knee replacement operations. Global in outlook, the company also operates a ‘local first’ when it comes to items such as office supplies, consumables and safety equipment.

A lot of its employees live locally; others take advantage of the great network of roads across East Cork, Cork City and Waterford.

“We find that a lot of the people working here are people who are originally from East Cork or Waterford, who have decided to come back,” said Yvonne Kelleher. “Some people who’ve been away tell us they didn’t realise Midleton could provide them with this quality of employment.”

Companies who attending the SECAD Jobs Fair on Thursday, September 20, will include Tecomet, Aspira Consulting & IT Solutions, PE Global, Bluebird Care, Oaklodge Nursing Home, the Jameson Experience, Castlemartyr Resort and SuperValu Glanmire among others.

Full-time and part-time roles range from technology roles, such as front-end developer, business analyst, test manager and VMware engineers to hotel, nursing and carer qualified roles as well as engineering and manufacturing roles — CNC programmers and machinists and general operatives to those with varying levels of engineering qualifications.

SECAD chief executive, Ryan Howard, said: “There is great diversity of positions currently available in South and East Cork that present real opportunities to those currently looking for a job in the area, or those who wish to look for a new challenge.

The type of companies located in our region are varied, and so the demand is wide open for people interested in finding a role where they can enjoy a great career. The SECAD Jobs Fair gives companies and job hunters a real chance to meet informally and find out more about the employment opportunities available currently in the region

People are advised to bring their CV along to the job fair. All of the companies attending have vacancies to fill. SECAD will have people there to offer advice to visitors. The event is free, and the Midleton Park Hotel has provided its conference centre free of charge.

“For most, the format will be more like a chat before setting up a formal interview,” said Kieran Butler, SECAD employment support worker. “SECAD will be on hand to offer any last minute tips. The roles on offer cover a wide range from engineering, manufacturing, healthcare and IT through to hospitality, recycling and retail.

“While some roles require you to have specific qualifications, employers also like to meet people. They are looking for the right attitude and they want to talk about their business culture and work values.”

Mr Butler said the range of jobs cover a wide range of education levels. The 30 exhibiting companies will have HR executives at their stands to meet visitors to the event. A number of recruitment agencies are also attending.

“The fact that the job fair runs from 10am to 1pm means it will be both informal and quite focused.” said Kieran Butler. “We are expecting people to come from East Cork and Waterford and from Cork city. The good commute times in the region add to the appeal of these quality roles.

“The jobs fair really covers a great range of sectors. There are opportunities for people looking for a change of jobs, and for people looking to get back into the workplace. This is also a good way to meet employers for five minutes, have a quick chat and build your confidence.

“The mood is very positive. Five or six years ago, it might have been difficult to host this fair. The economy has definitely improved. Now we have a nice mix of companies at the fair offering great opportunities.”

www.secad.ie

Left to right: Dr Mark White, Martin Walsh, Andrew Shaw, Derval McDonagh, Audrey Frost, Joe Gibbs

Dr Mark White has been appointed as vice-president for research, innovation and graduate studies at Waterford Institute of Technology. He has 30 years experience at regional and national level in the health service. He joins from NUIG, where he was a researcher and senior lecturer in the School of Nursing & Midwifery. He has also held senior nursing roles in HSE, and has led a national change and improvement portfolio. He has managed a high-profile research portfolio of PhDs within the HSE. He was a member of WIT’s governing body and is a fellow and board member of the Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, Royal College of Surgeons since 2014, among other key roles.

Martin Walsh has been appointed as business development executive with Apex Insurance, a Cork-based brokerage specialising in commercial insurance lines. He is an experienced business development executive with a demonstrated history of working in insurance. He was previously a director with O’Leary Insurances Ltd for 14 years. He holds a BCL from UCC. Apex Insurance operates primarily in the following sectors: Business Insurance; Property Owners & Landlords Insurance; Construction Insurance; Transport Insurance; Technology Insurance; Manufacturing Insurance; Professional Indemnity Insurance.

Andrew Shaw has been named as head of development for Jurys Inn, the UK and Irish hotel group. He brings 30 years of hotel consultancy, brokerage and development experience. He joins from IHG where he led the UK and Ireland development team. He was also previously VP of development in the UK and Ireland at Accor Hotels. He will now play a key role in growing the group’s presence in the UK and Ireland under the Jurys Inn and Leonardo brands, as it looks for acquisition and development opportunities. He will lead the expanding development team, and drive strategic business development and acquisition opportunities for the group.

Derval McDonagh has been appointed as Ulster Bank’s new director of HR in the Republic of Ireland, effective end of November. She will join from the Central Bank of Ireland where she is currently head of HR. Prior to this role; she held the position of head of HR in Danske Bank in Ireland & UK. Lynne Rennie-Smith, who had been seconded to Ulster Bank from RBS, will return to RBS in the UK from November. Derval has also worked with Rabobank, eircom and Deloitte. She holds an MBS from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and a BComm from NUIG. Ulster Bank CEO, Jane Howard, said: “I’m delighted to have attracted a candidate of her calibre.”

Audrey Frost has been appointed B2B direct sales and marketing manager with Canon Ireland. She will drive sales of Canon’s brands in the North and South of Ireland, as well as distribution, training, and brand development across all accounts. Audrey started her career with Epson where she worked as a key account manager across distribution. After managing sales, marketing and retail for several tech-focused companies — including Westcoast Limited, Computer 2000, and CMS distribution — she moved to Canon Ireland in 2013 to manage consumer sales and marketing, then took this new role to manage Canon’s B2B portfolio within Ireland.

Joe Gibbs has been appointed general manager of Lero, the SFI Irish Software Research Centre. He replaces Brendan O’Malley. Tipperary-born Mr Gibbs joined Lero in 2015. He was formerly Lero’s business development manager. He has worked in the private sector in technical and commercial roles, mainly in software and product development for the electronics industry. He has led R&D teams for automotive multinationals in Ireland, Holland, Germany, and the US. He is a specialist in the opportunities and challenges that connected and autonomous vehicles offer. A computer engineering graduate of UL, he holds an MSc in Technology Management from Smurfit Business School, UCD.