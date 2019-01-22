Aldi to create 500 jobs in 2019 and introduce living wage for staff
Aldi has announced it will create 500 jobs and open seven new stores in 2019.
The retailer also confirmed it will introduce a new minimum rate of pay of €11.90 an hour, which matches the living wage rate.
The new rate, which takes effect from February 1, will make Aldi the first grocery retailer to introduce the hourly pay figure as recommended by The Living Wage Technical Group.
The company is now hiring for several roles across its current 137 stores, including area managers, store managers and assistants.
It was reported this week that participants on Aldi's Graduate Programme in the UK earn £44,000 in their first year, a figure in line with the starting salaries at some major law firms.
In Ireland, those on the Graduate Area Manager Programme earn €61,000, with this rising in stages to €99,600 over four years. Graduates with a full driving license also get a fully expensed Audi A4.
Commenting on today's announcement, Giles Hurley, CEO Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We recognise the immense contribution that our thousands of store colleagues make each day.
“We need the very best people to join our business to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland," he said.
