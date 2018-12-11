Aldar Tissues to double job numbers following acquisition by Zeus

The number of jobs at an Irish sustainable tissue manufacturer and distributor are set to double.

Today, it was announced that Zeus, the Irish-owned global packaging solutions company, has acquired Aldar Tissues.

The move will see Aldar double their existing 20 full-time jobs at their state-of-the-art Dublin facility over the next 18 months.

Managing Director of Zeus, Brian O’Sullivan

As part of the Zeus group, Aldar are set to launch a new range of eco-friendly products in 2019 which will be made in Ireland from recycled tissue and packaged with Ireland’s first fully biodegradable and compostable film.

Speaking on the acquisition of Aldar, Managing Director of Zeus, Brian O’Sullivan said: “Our acquisition of Aldar means that this Irish-owned business can double its workforce, ensuring jobs are kept in Ireland, and deliver its products to larger retailers across the country.

"This will provide an option to multiples, for the first time, to sell Irish-made kitchen towels and tissue products."

Managing Director of Aldar Tissues, Darren Farrell added: "Working with Zeus is the next step in our business growth."

Digital Desk