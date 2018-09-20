Aircoach now offering contactless pay on board

Aircoach has become the first bus operator in Ireland to offer contactless pay to its customers on board its vehicles.

Passengers who travel on its routes connecting Dublin Airport with Dublin City Centre, as well as its non-stop express services connecting Dublin Airport with both Cork and Belfast, can now use the service.

Mobile payments including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay also accepted.

Dervla McKay, Aircoach Managing Director said the new service is part of a wider programme of measures to assist customers on their journey and enhance their overall experience.

"We are delighted to become the first bus operator in Ireland to offer contactless payments to our customers on board our vehicles," said Ms McKay.

"Aircoach is always looking for ways to improve our customers’ travel experience and contactless together with the dual currency option it offers means they can now board our coaches with a simple tap of their card or device.

"Aircoach has a proud tradition in Ireland and has always been a leader in the sector and we are looking forward to continuing this trend in the years to come."

Digital Desk