Air France expands Cork to Paris service

Cork Airport has today welcomed Air France’s expansion plans on its Cork to Paris service.

Air France will increase capacity by 24% on its Cork to Paris service, adding an additional 336 seats per week, for the winter season which starts on October 28.

Air France began operating a daily flight between Cork Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle in May this year.

The route was initially announced as a seasonal service and was later extended to a year-round service due to positive bookings.

NEWS: From the start of the winter season (October 28, 2018), @AirFranceIE will increase capacity by 24% on its Cork-Paris service, adding an additional 336 seats per week.



Read more here: https://t.co/RJsuwuXltI pic.twitter.com/OB1QWw4aFF — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) October 23, 2018

Bénédicte Duval, General Manager of Air France KLM UK & Ireland stated:

“We are delighted to be in a position to increase capacity by 24% on the Cork to Paris route just a few months after launching in the region.

The positive performance to date is a testament to the economic recovery in Southern Ireland and the investment Air France-KLM is making in this region. The extra capacity will offer our Irish customers more choice and connectivity, further facilitating growth in both the inbound and outbound markets.

Speaking on the announcement, Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said:

“The deployment of a new Embraer E-190 aircraft, resulting in increased capacity on the Cork-Paris route this winter, is testament to Air France’s confidence in the route and the support it has enjoyed in the past six months.”

France is one of the leading markets for tourism to the island of Ireland. The expansion by Air France will make it even easier for French visitors to travel to the south of Ireland and explore all that the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East has to offer.

All flights will be operated by Air France Hop! using Embraer E-190 aircraft and carrying up to 100 passengers.

Fares start from €129 return economy including all taxes and charges.

Check out our Winter 2018/2019 schedule for more information on our airline partners, destinations, services and travel tips: https://t.co/SnJe0jv7s4#FlyCork pic.twitter.com/Cc3HQCMfcn — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) October 23, 2018

- Digital Desk