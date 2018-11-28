AIB signs lease on new building in Dublin

AIB Bank has signed the lease on a new building in Heuston South Quarter in Dublin.

The bank says is part of its property strategy "to have the right teams in the right place to deliver for its customers", and they expect to be in the building in the by the middle of next year.

The bank has also signed a series of agreements to complete the gradual exit of Bankcentre by the end of 2020.

AIB's corporate headquarters building in Molesworth Street.

They say they also expect to occupy their corporate headquarters building in Molesworth Street some time in the first six months of next year also.

Earlier this year, AIB opened its Central Park office where staff develop, design and deliver products and services for retail and business customers.

- Digital Desk