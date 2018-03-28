AIB secures €122 million in new SME Brexit Loan Scheme from Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland

AIB has secured an additional €122 million in new SME funding as part of its partnership with the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI).

The funding is part of a special Brexit Loan Scheme designed to provide support to businesses to address the challenges posed by Brexit.

AIB has administered over €460 million in SBCI funding to Irish SMEs to date. Participation in this loan scheme forms part of a range of supports available to help our business customers impacted by Brexit.

The scheme will be available from 28th March when the SBCI will start to assess businesses for eligibility. The scheme will be open until March 2020 or until it has been fully subscribed.

AIB Head of Business Banking Catherine Moroney said:

AIB welcomes this SBCI initiative to support businesses impacted by Brexit. At AIB, we are encouraging SMEs to make Brexit planning a top priority in 2018. If you need support or would like to discuss how Brexit will impact your business, our Business Banking team and our nationwide Brexit Advisors are here to help you.

AIB will be taking applications from June 2018, further details will be available in the coming weeks.

Customers can access information on the Scheme from the SBCI Website (www.sbci.gov.ie).

- Digital Desk