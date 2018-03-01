AIB announces positive growth in 2017

AIB has announced its financial results for 2017 this morning.

Results show a successful flotation of 29 per cent of the bank's shareholding on the Dublin and London stockmarkets.

The bank reported growth in lending across most sectors and in the UK as well as Ireland.

CEO of AIB Bernard Burn says it has been a positive result for the bank.

"2017 was a pivotal year for AIB, with the successful completion of the largest IPO in Europe," said Mr Burn.

"Against the backdrop of an improving Irish economy, these strong results confirm that we are generating significant amounts of capital and on track to meet our medium term targets on a sustainable basis.

"We are a customer focused bank, growing earning loans and significantly reducing impaired loans.

"We increased capital by 220bps in the year resulting in the ability to deliver a progressive dividend, up 30% on 2016."

Digital Desk