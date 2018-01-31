Ahead of tomorrow's CAO deadline here are the sectors that have the most job vacancies for graduates

With the 2018 CAO deadline up tomorrow, Leaving Cert students will be busy considering their options for third-level study and their future career.

Online jobs platform, IrishJobs.ie, has revealed the five sectors with the most vacancies for graduates on their system.

1) Banking, financial services and insurance;

2) Accountancy and finance;

3) IT/tech;

4) Engineering and utilities;

5) Construction, architecture and property

Orla Moran, General Manager at IrishJobs.ie, said the availability of graduate roles in these sectors “reflects the old and new strengths of Ireland’s economy”.

She said: “Ireland is on course to remain the Eurozone’s fastest growing economy for the next six years. IrishJobs.ie expects employment options for young graduates to open up even further during this period.

“Ireland is increasingly regarded as a European hub for financial services. We are a world leader in fund administration and aircraft leasing, and a growing insurance and fintech player.

“With Brexit, some UK-based finance companies could even migrate to Ireland to establish new EU headquarters, further increasing employment opportunities. Leaving Cert students will be making a wise investment in their future by considering a career in this field.

“The tech industry is one of Ireland’s greatest assets. All 10 of the world’s top 10 internet companies and 16 of the top 20 global software companies have headquarters or offices here. Knowledge of maths, science, programming or engineering is incredibly valuable, and most companies in the industry are willing to pay graduates excellent starting salaries for ‘disruptive’ skillsets, like data analytics and artificial intelligence.

“The construction sector also continues to perform well, spurred on by an increasing demand for commercial and residential property, especially in Dublin and other growing urban centres, like Cork and Limerick.”